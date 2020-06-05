New Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Is Releasing in ‘Rage Green’

A new colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom could be heading your way this month.

According to the sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz, the “Rage Green” makeup for Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball sneaker is slated to arrive at retailers on June 20. The shoe sports a premium green suede upper that’s contrasted by black leather overlays, while a reflective metallic silver Swoosh is seen on the sides. Unlike the traditional “Nike Air” branding on the tongue tag, it’s replaced with “Zoom Air,” signaling the brand’s full-length Zoom Air cushioning unit in the midsole. It also features a translucent outsole revealing a “Z” graphic underneath.

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom “Rage Green” is reportedly set to release June 20 and will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers for $175.

In related Jordan Brand news, parent company Nike Inc. announced a $40 million commitment today that will support programs over the next four years to address racial inequality in America. It will be shared between Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse.

MJ also recently issued a statement in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement, saying, “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage, and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”