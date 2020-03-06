The Next Air Jordan 1 Release Gets Upgraded With Zoom Cushioning

A new colorway of an Air Jordan 1 High with upgraded tech is releasing soon.

The “Racer Blue” makeup of the Jordan 1 High Zoom features a premium white leather upper that’s paired with silver overlays. (The hue is also featured on the classic Swoosh branding on the sides.) The collar has been altered from original iterations of the shoe with the addition of a transparent mesh material that is stamped with the brand’s “Wings” logo.

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom “Racer Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom “Racer Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

While the surface of this sneaker resembles the classic silhouette that sneaker fans have grown to love, Jordan Brand has modified the cushioning, replacing the traditional Air-Sole unit with the full-length Zoom Air technology. This ensures wearers are met with maximum responsiveness with every step they take. The look is finished off with a translucent red and blue outsole displaying the Zoom tech.

A top view of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom “Racer Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom “Racer Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom “Racer Blue.” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom “Racer Blue” is releasing on the SNKRS app on March 14 at 10 a.m. ET as well as at select Jordan Brand retailers for $175.

The Air Jordan 1 made its debut in 1985 and decades later, the brand is still releasing new colorways and variations of the throwback sneaker. The most recent Zoom Air-cushioned Air Jordan 1 High was launched toward the end of last year as part of its “Fearless Ones” collection for the holidays.

Want more?

Potential Release Information for the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Leaks

The Next Wave of the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle Releases Next Week

Melody Ehsani Shares Inspiration Behind Her Latest Air Jordan Collaboration