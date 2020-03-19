The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom Surfaces in a New Black and Green Colorway

After leaked images of the upcoming release surfaced today, it appears that the recently launched Air Jordan 1 Zoom sneaker will soon be getting a fresh makeover.

Instagram user @sayitwityakickz provided a first look of the latest iteration of the new Jordan 1 variation, which will feature a premium green hairy suede upper with contrasting black leather overlays on portions of the toe, heel counter and collar. Elevating the overall look is metallic silver Swoosh branding on the sides, along with Nike’s full-length Zoom Air cushioning unit in the midsole for comfort.

Although an early look at the shoe along with a suggested retail price of $175 was revealed, a release date was not.

This isn’t the first time that Jordan Brand released a Zoom-cushioned Air Jordan 1 High. This latest version of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball sneaker made its debut during the end of 2019, followed by a “Racer Blue” colorway that launched this past weekend.

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, Nike, which owns Jordan Brand, and a few of its top executives — including co-founder Phil Knight, former CEO Mark Parker and current CEO John Donahue — will be donating more than $15 million to fight the illness. The Swoosh has also closed its U.S. storefronts, as well as locations in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe, until March 27.

