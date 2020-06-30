The ‘Tie-Dye’ Air Jordan 1 High Sold Out Quickly — Here’s How You Can Still Buy a Pair

The popular women’s-only Air Jordan 1 High “Tie-Dye” released yesterday and sold out within minutes. However, fans who missed out on the retail release can still buy a pair on the resale market.

StockX, for instance, has the shoe in sizes ranging from 5 up to a 12 with the lowest ask for $263 and the highest bid at $365. On the resale platform GOAT, the lowest asking price is $290 for both 5 and 7, with the highest asking price of $400 for a 12.

This iteration of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s inaugural signature sneaker released exclusively in women’s sizing and it features multicolored tie-dyed leather overlays. According to the shoe’s product description, this is the first time it has been featured on an Air Jordan 1 High by using a new coloring process that gives off colors of an aurora. Additional details include white side panels and black accents on the toe box, tongue, and swoosh branding on the sides. The sneaker launched yesterday on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET as well as at select Jordan Brand retailers and it came with a $170 price tag.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Tie-Dye.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Tie-Dye.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Tie-Dye.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Tie-Dye.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Tie-Dye.” CREDIT: Nike