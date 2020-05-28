Tie-Dye Accents Cover This New Air Jordan 1 High Release

A new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 1 High is set to release next month and will incorporate new elements never featured before on the shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Tie-Dye” was added to the SNKRS app today confirming that it will be available starting on June 11. The style features white quarter panels that are contrasted by a black toe box, tongue, collar and Swoosh branding on the sides. The shoe’s standout detail is the aurora tie-dye overlays, which Jordan Brand confirmed was created with a new dying process that has never been used on a leather constructed Air Jordan release. Finishing off the look are white midsoles and black outsoles.

This latest Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Tie-Dye” will be releasing exclusively in women’s sizing ranging from 5 to 12 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers on June 11. The shoes will come with a $170 price tag.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Tie-Dye."

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Tie-Dye."

A top view of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Tie-Dye."

The heel of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Tie-Dye."

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women's "Tie-Dye."

In related Air Jordan news, the original “Flint Grey” Air Jordan 13 is releasing this Saturday on the SNKRS app and at select retailers for a retail price of $190.