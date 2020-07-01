Air Jordan 1 High ‘Silver Toe’ for Women to Release in Early 2021

Fans of the beloved Air Jordan 1 High sneaker may have a new style to look forward to next year.

According to the sneaker leak account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Silver Toe” Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG is expected to launch in early 2021 and will only be available in women’s sizing. According to the account, the shoe is expected to wear a “Black/Metallic Silver-White-Black” color scheme featuring a white leather side panel that’s combined with black leather overlays and Swoosh branding on the sides. The shoe’s standout feature is the shiny metallic silver look that dresses the toe box, heel counter and collar.

Jordan Brand has yet to confirm information regarding the release surrounding the “Silver Toe” Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s but it reportedly will be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers starting early 2021 for $170.

The Air Jordan 1 was created by former Nike designer Peter Moore and was NBA icon Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball sneaker in 1985. The shoe was controversial when it debuted as the NBA banned the baller from wearing it on the court because the original black and red colorway violated the league’s uniform policy, which forced the league to issue a $5,000 fine each time the legend wore it on the court.

In related Jordan Brand news, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Smoke Grey” is launching via SNKRS on July 11 for $170.