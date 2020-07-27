This Air Jordan 1 High Can Transform Into a Low-Top Sneaker

A new variation of the popular Air Jordan 1 High could be hitting shelves next year.

According to sneaker leaker account @zSneakerheadz, the latest version of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker — dubbed Air Jordan 1 High Switch — is reportedly launching in 2021. The first colorway to surface wears a blend of earthy tones with a slate-based canvas upper that’s paired with dark brown suede panels on the mudguard and heel counter. The shoe’s standout detail is the zipper that runs along the collar, which can be removable and transform the silhouette into a low-top. Capping off the look is a white foam midsole and a blue rubber outsole.

At the time of press, no release details were shared by the aforementioned leaker account, however speculation on social media has the upcoming Air Jordan 1 High Switch releasing on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers sometime in 2021.

The Air Jordan 1 High remains the most popular model from Jordan Brand even though 35 years have passed since its launch, but it wasn’t highly celebrated by the NBA in its first year of launch. The sneaker was created by former Nike footwear designer Peter Moore and when Jordan debuted the shoes on an NBA court in 1985, the league would fine him $5,000 each time he wore it as the classic black and red colorway violated the league’s uniform policy.