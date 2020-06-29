How to Get the ‘Smoke Grey’ Air Jordan 1 High

A new colorway for NBA icon Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball sneaker is hitting stores next month.

The sportswear giant has announced that the Air Jordan 1 High “Smoke Grey” will launch on July 11. According to the product description, this pair employs classic colors inspired by the Chicago Bulls team colors but is offered in a new color blocking that “reimagines a colorway mashup.” The shoe features a white-based leather upper that’s complemented with soft suede overlays in gray on the heel counter, mudguard and eye stay and is contrasted with red and black details on the shoe’s ankle collar. Capping off the look is a black Swoosh branding on the sides white midsole and a black rubber outsole.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Smoke Grey.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Smoke Grey.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Smoke Grey.” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Smoke Grey” will launch on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers starting on July 11 and will be available in both men’s and big kids’ sizes for $170 and $130, respectively.

The Air Jordan 1 was designed by Peter Moore and served as MJ’s first signature basketball sneaker in 1985. The model caused a lot of commotion during its debut as the NBA banned Jordan from wearing in 1985 because the original black and red colorway violated the league’s uniform policy and it forced the league to issue a $5,000 fine each time the legend wore the shoes on the court.

A top view of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Smoke Grey.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Smoke Grey.” CREDIT: Nike