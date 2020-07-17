Select Pairs of This Air Jordan 1 High Will Come With a Silver Suitcase

A classic Air Jordan 1 High colorway will return to shelves soon but not every pair will come with the same packaging.

According to the sneaker leaker social media account @zSneakerheadz, the “Metallic Silver” iteration of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker is slated to launch on Aug. 1. As confirmed by Jordan Brand last month as part of its fall ’20 sneaker lineup, the most notable aspect of this drop is that 2,020 pairs will be coming in exclusive silver suitcases that are numbered from 1 to 2,020. These boxes, however, will be available in Japan only. The shoe is also receiving a global launch that will include a standard box.

This specific makeup initially released in 2001 but was available exclusively at select retailers in Japan. The latest reissue mirrors the original release with the use of a gray suede upper that’s elevated with metallic silver accents on the toe box, heel counter, collar and Swoosh branding. Additional details include “Nike Air” branding embroidered on the tongue as well as CO.JP stamped on the insole as a nod to the ’01 release.

At the time of press, the brand has not yet revealed the launch info surrounding the 2020 version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG CO.JP “Metallic Silver” but reports state it is expected to drop on the SNKRS app and at select retailers.

In related Air Jordan news, the elusive Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Retro Women’s “Sail” is launching on July 25 on SNKRS for $200.