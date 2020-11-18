×
This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 High ‘Metallic Gold’ Release Is Covered in Patent Leather — Here’s How You Can Get a Pair

By Victor Deng
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Metallic Gold'
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Metallic Gold."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Jordan Brand will deliver a new Air Jordan 1 High style arriving before the end of this month.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Gold,” which will hit shelves on Nov. 30, is the latest iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature shoe that Jordan Brand is releasing. Unlike a majority of the Air Jordan 1s that have launched in the past, this forthcoming drop features premium patent leather construction on the upper that’s made for lifestyle purposes rather than the traditional flat leather used for basketball.

The shoe is executed in a predominantly black color scheme with gold covering the Swoosh branding and ankle collar. Finishing off the look is gold stitching wrapping around the black midsole and outsole.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Metallic Gold'
The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Gold.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Metallic Gold'
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Gold.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Metallic Gold'
The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Gold.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Gold” is releasing on Nov. 30 via the Nike SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers. The shoe will come with a $170 price tag.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Metallic Gold'
A top view of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Gold.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Metallic Gold'
The heel view of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Gold.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Metallic Gold'
The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Gold.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Metallic Gold'
The heel counter of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Gold.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Metallic Gold'
The toe box of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Gold.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand unveiled its forthcoming Air Jordan Retro collection that’s dropping in Spring ’21.

