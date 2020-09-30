Michael Jordan’s Iconic 63-Point Performance Inspires This Air Jordan 1 Colorway

One of Michael Jordan’s legendary NBA playoff performances will serve as inspiration for the latest Air Jordan 1 High colorway.

The retail images of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Women’s “Lucky Green” have surfaced this week, and according to sneaker leaker account @zSneakerheadz, the shoe will hit stores in October. This style was confirmed by Jordan Brand to release as part of its Air Jordan Retro lineup featuring 12 different styles releasing throughout this year’s holiday season.

According to Jordan Brand, this color scheme serves as a nod to MJ’s iconic 63-point playoff game in 1986 while going up against the Boston Celtics. The style features a white leather upper with bold green overlays, while red accents cover the “Nike Air” and “Wings” logos on the tongue and ankle collar. The shoe’s standout design is the floor-inspired footbed, which is reminiscent of the courts in the Boston arena.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Lucky Green.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Lucky Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Lucky Green.” CREDIT: Nike

According to the leaker account, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s in the “Lucky Green” makeup is releasing on Oct. 14 for a retail price of $170. Although where it will release wasn’t confirmed, they typically drop on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Paris Saint-Germain” will be available on Oct. 10 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

A top view of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Lucky Green.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Women’s “Lucky Green.” CREDIT: Nike