A Closer Look at the Upcoming ‘Japan’ Air Jordan 1 High Release

A coveted colorway of the popular Air Jordan 1 High is reportedly set to return in July.

Sneaker leak account @koala_hsh on Instagram shared detailed images of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Japan.” And according to @zSneakerheadz on the social media platform, it will release on July 25 for $170.

The style initially released in 2001 and was available exclusively at select retailers in Japan. Only 2001 were available and each pair was individually numbered on the tongue. This year’s version pays homage to the original launch with the years “2001” and “2020” printed behind the tongue and “Co-Jp” on the insole. The shoe from 2001 is currently reselling on StockX for around $600.

This year’s version is essentially a copy of its predecessor, which features a gray suede upper but is contrasted by metallic silver overlays with “Nike Air” branding on the tongue. Capping off the look is a white midsole and a gray rubber outsole.

Jordan Brand has yet to announce the release info for this Air Jordan 1 release, however reports suggest it will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.

In related Jordan Brand news, the latest Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “White Royal” will be available this Saturday on SNKRS and at select retailers for $170.