This Air Jordan 1 High Flyease Sneaker Just Released & It’s Selling Out Fast

By Victor Deng
Air Jordan 1 High Flyease
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High Flyease.
CREDIT: Nike

Sneaker fans were in for a treat yesterday when Jordan Brand dropped a new Air Jordan 1 High Flyease style and unlike most releases from the brand, the shoe is still in stock.

Available now on Nike’s website is the “Black/White/Particle Grey/Gym Red” iteration of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. It’s equipped with the Swoosh’s innovative Flyease technology allowing fans of all physical capabilities to wear the kicks.

The latest offering boasts a white-based leather upper while contrasting black overlays are used for the mudguard, tongue and eyelets. The heel comes in gray, which incorporates the Flyease strap and zip design providing a secure a snug fit while making it easier to put on and take off the shoe. Additional details include red Swooshes on the sides along with the classic cup sole for durability, traction and support.

Air Jordan 1 High Flyease
The Air Jordan 1 High Flyease.
CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 1 High Flyease
The lateral side of the Air Jordan 1 High Flyease.
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 1 High Flyease
The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High Flyease.
CREDIT: Nike

At the time of publication, only select sizes remain available for this specific style of the Air Jordan 1 Flyease including from men’s size 10 to a men’s size 14. Readers can grab the pair now on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers for a retail price of $140.

Air Jordan 1 High Flyease
A top view of the Air Jordan 1 High Flyease.
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 1 High Flyease
The heel of the Air Jordan 1 High Flyease.
CREDIT: Nike
Air Jordan 1 High Flyease
The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 High Flyease.
CREDIT: Nike

In related Air Jordan news, the popular “Shattered Backboard” colorway for the Air Jordan 1 High could be getting a new makeover in Summer ’21.

