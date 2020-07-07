Air Jordan 1 High ‘Dark Mocha’ Coming In the Fall

If the latest reports are true, fans can expect a brand new colorway of the beloved Air Jordan 1 High to hit shelves this fall.

According to the sneaker leak accounts @zSneakerheadz and @DJFolk, the “Dark Mocha” iteration of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball sneaker is slated to launch on November 21. Given its distant release date, early images of the shoe have yet to be revealed but the aforementioned account has provided a mock-up photo to what readers can expect coming down the pipeline.

The shoe is expected to boast a sail-colored leather upper that’s contrasted by black accents on the mudguard, eye stay and Swoosh branding on the sides while dark brown accents cover the heel counter, ankle collar and tongue tag. Completing the look is a sail midsole and a black outsole.

Although the release information for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Dark Mocha” hasn’t been announced by the brand, it will likely be available on the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers when it drops on Nov. 21. The shoes are expected to come with a $170 price tag.

The Air Jordan 1 silhouette was designed by industry veteran Peter Moore in 1985 and the shoe caused a lot of commotion during its debut as NBA banned MJ from wearing it because the original black and red colorway violated the league’s uniform policy and it forced the league to issue a $5,000 fine each time he wore the shoes on the court.

In related Air Jordan 1 news, the upcoming “Smoke Grey” colorway is releasing in men’s and big kids’ sizes on July 11 for $170 and $130, respectively.