Air Jordan 1 High ‘Bordeaux’ Reportedly Releasing in Fall 2021

A fan-favorite colorway appears to be coming to the Air Jordan 1 High in 2021.

Sneaker leak social media account @Soleheatonfeet reported on Instagram this week that Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker in the forthcoming “Bordeaux” makeup will hit shelves in fall ’21 for a retail price of $170.

Given its far-off release date, early images of the pair have yet to surface, however a mock-up depiction created by @zSneakerheadz suggests that the Air Jordan 1 High “Bordeaux” sports a white leather upper that’s paired with burgundy overlays, matching shoelaces and silver accents on the Swoosh. The look continues with “Nike Air” branding on the tongue as well as the Wings logo at the ankle collar, a white midsole and a burgundy outsole.

Although the accounts shared the tentative launch date on social media, the release info has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

Jordan Brand introduced the “Bordeaux” color scheme in 1992 on the Air Jordan 7, and unlike the aforementioned Air Jordan 1, it features a predominantly black and gray upper with multicolored accents covering the tongue and burgundy hits in the sock liner — a nod to the “Bordeaux” name. Since then, the classic color scheme has made its way onto other Air Jordan retros, with the Air Jordan 12 “Bordeaux” that released in 2017 being the most recent.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand unveiled its spring ’21 Air Jordan Retro collection this week. Included in the group are three new iterations of the Air Jordan 1 High including a new volt makeup, a metallic silver makeup for women sneaker fans as well as one that pays homage to MJ’s time at the University of North Carolina with a “University Blue” colorway.