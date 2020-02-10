How to Get the Sold Out ‘Varsity Red’ Air Jordan 1 High ’85 After Its Release

Jordan Brand brought back the Air Jordan 1 in its original shape over the weekend, true to how it was released during its 1985 debut. The “Varsity Red” style was limited to 23,000 units worldwide, and as expected, the sneakers sold out almost instantly.

But if you missed the launch, all hope is not lost.

This latest iteration flips the color blocking of the classic “Bred” colorway. The look features a premium black upper that’s contrasted by red overlays inspired by the Chicago Bulls uniforms worn by Michael Jordan throughout his NBA playing career. This version of the sneaker is most notable for its high-cut construction that closely mirrors its appearance when it was released in 1985.

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85. CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 1 High ’85. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85. CREDIT: Nike

On StockX, the shoe is reselling for an average price of $890. The prices of smaller sizes, including men’s 7 and 8, are selling for upward of $1,000 and sizes 11 to 12 are hovering around $800. Another option to purchase the shoes is GOAT, which is also selling the look for around $800.

In related Jordan Brand news, the label has several releases planned for the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend taking place this week, including the Air Jordan “New Beginnings” pack, which consists of a new white and red colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High ’85 and the Nike Air Ship.

