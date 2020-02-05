Only 23,000 Pairs of This Air Jordan 1 High Is Releasing This Weekend

For the first time in 35 years, the Air Jordan 1 is coming back in its original form, as close to the 1985 release as possible — but it won’t be easy to get.

This latest iteration of the Jordan 1 features a traditional black and red color scheme inspired by the uniforms that NBA icon Michael Jordan wore during his playing days with the Chicago Bulls. The pair sports a black-based leather upper that’s contrasted by red overlays, which sits atop a clean white midsole and red outsole. Longtime sneaker enthusiasts will be delighted to know that this release will include retro-style packaging including a drawstring bag that marks each of 23,000 pairs made, along with an original-style hangtag depicting the legendary baller soaring above the Windy City skyline.

Air Jordan 1 High “’85.” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 1 High “’85.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 1 High “’85.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Air Jordan 1 High “’85.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Air Jordan 1 High “’85.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 1 High “’85.” CREDIT: Nike

The latest Air Jordan 1 High “’85” is releasing on Feb. 8 via the SNKRS app as well as at select Jordan Brand retailers for $200.

In related Jordan Brand news, the company is planning to release several pairs of sneakers for next week’s NBA All-Star Weekend along with a new Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Unite,” which is releasing exclusively in Chicago.

