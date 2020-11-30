The Air Jordan 1 “Black and Gold” arrived via the SNKRS app today, and as expected, it sold out quickly. However, there are pairs already on the resale market to shop if you missed out on the retail launch.

And as of time of publication, the secondary market pricing for most sizes isn’t astronomically high.

For instance, StockX has several pairs available now. Asking price on the “stock market of things” start at $226 for a men’s size 9 as of 11:30 a.m. ET, with the high set at $325 for a men’s size 16.

On GOAT, pairs of the shoe start at $220. As of time of publication, the lowest price for the sneaker is $220 for a men’s size 5 and the highest ask is $475 for a men’s size 4.

And on Stadium Goods, the lowest price for the sneaker is $249 for most sizes and $255 for men’s size 9, 11.5, 12 and 14.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Metallic Gold.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Air Jordan 1 “Black and Gold” — also referred to as “Metallic Gold” — dropped today at 10 a.m. ET via the Nike SNKRS app and came with a $170 price tag.

