Joshua Tree National Park’s Desert Sky Inspired This Adidas Sneaker’s Sunset Colors

Adidas just announced its newest A-ZX collaboration — a National Parks sneaker that takes inspiration from Joshua Tree National Park. The shoes will be released on Friday, Aug. 21.

ZX5000 National Park Foundation CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The shoes feature reflective laces and a Cordura nylon upper with Joshua Tree graphics throughout.

The National Parks sneaker is part of the A-ZX collabs, which place a unique spin on ZX sneakers. The A-ZX series began in 2008 and returns this year with 26 unique drops from A to Z featuring the heritage and future of the ZX000 series.

Each sneaker is created using worldwide collaboration and icons from the Adidas archives.

For the letter N, Adidas partnered with the National Park Foundation to design a shoe that would reflect the desert sky above Joshua Tree National Park.

ZX 5000 National Park Foundation CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Watch on FN

The $130 running shoes are abrasion-resistant with a rubber outsole and a brand new colorway of vapour pink, easy orange and tech purple.

The only other shoes that have currently been announced in the series are the ZX 8000 Superstars and the ZX 1000 Retros. The ZX 8000 Superstars, which are set to drop tomorrow, feature an iconic shell toe and a digital print of the vintage Superstar.

The ZX 1000 Retros, which have already been released and are available online now, feature the hits of the famous Adidas Originals blue while also honoring the Torsion running technology with an iconic lacelock and Torsion bar.

Adidas has already had a handful of collaborations this year, including the recent launch with the Japanese streetwear label, Human Made. Together, the two brands created the Human Made x Stan Smith collection.

ZX 5000 National Park Foundation CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Adidas ZX 1000 Retro Shoes CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas