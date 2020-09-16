Adidas Collaborates with Atmos For ZX Alkyne ‘Neo Tokyo’ Release

For its latest Adidas Originals collaboration, Japanese retailer Atmos pays homage to its country’s central metropolis with its most recent collaboration with the ZX Alkyne “Neo Tokyo.”

The “Neo Tokyo” model features a fully reflective 3M material upper, which is designed to resemble the capital city’s skyline.

The look features reflective panels on the front and back sections of the sneaker, which are also used on Adidas’ signature Three Stripes branding in blue and white across the middle portion. They have a TPU-insulted Boost midsole with red branded lettering and neon pink detail on the outer sole.

In the ZX model’s signature fashion, they feature TPU black heel cage detail and are finished off with pink lace locks with Atmos branding and speckled 3M laces. The sneakers retail for 18,700 yen, which is roughly $178 at the current conversion rate, and are available exclusively through Atmos Tokyo’s raffle. Enter here by Sept. 17 for a chance to purchase these statement shoes.

A closer look at the front of the sneaker. CREDIT: Atmos Tokyo

A close-up of the back. CREDIT: Atmos Tokyo

This launch comes on the heels of the ZX Alkyne “Crazy Animal” sneaker, which the two companies released together in July. In the same month, the two companies partnered to celebrate the Adidas Superstar’s 50th Birthday and launched two colorways, the Superstar “R-SNK 1” and “G-SNK 10” models.

The esteemed Japanese sneaker retailer is also well-known for its collaborations with Nike and coveted Air Max colorway releases. Some of the most notable styles include their Nike Air Max 1 DLX “Animal Pack 2.0” and Nike Air Max 1 “Animal 3.0,” as parts of their March 2018 and July 2019 “Animal Pack” releases, alongside coordinating Air Max 95 styles, respectively.