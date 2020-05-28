Two New Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Possibly Coming This Fall

Two new styles of the Adidas Yeezy Slides are possibly on the way.

Sneaker leaker account @yeezymafia is reporting that the “Core” and “Soot” colorways of the popular Kanye West-designed slippers will arrive in the fall season. Based on the leaked imagery, the “Core” makeup dons a tonal green colorway while the “Soot” is dressed in an all-gray. The slip-on silhouette is constructed with an EVA foam footbed. The infant version also incorporates a strap on the heel for lockdown.

The “Core” and “Soot” makeups of the Adidas Yeezy Slide is expected to hit stores sometime in fall. Prices are $55 for adults, $45 for kids and $35 for infants.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, a brand new “Zyon” colorway of the beloved Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is reportedly releasing on June 13 after it was initially rumored to be hitting stores this month. The shoe is expected to be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers for a retail price of $220.