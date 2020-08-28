More Colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Slides Are Coming Soon

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Slide in the "Beige" colorway.

More colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Slides are hitting shelves soon.

The sportswear giant revealed today on its online release calendar that three iterations of the Kanye West-designed slide are launching on Sept. 4. The silhouette features injected EVA foam seen on the midfoot strap that connects onto the midsole, which provides cushioning that’s firm but is also durable and lightweight. Capping off the look are strategically placed grooves on the outsole for comfort and traction.

The slide will be arriving in three earth-toned colorways: “Soot,” “Core” and “Beige.” The latest trio of styles will be arriving on Sept. 4 on Adidas.com/Yeezy at 10 a.m. ET and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers. Retail pricing is set at $55.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Slide in the “Soot” colorway. CREDIT: Adidas

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Slide in the “Core” colorway. CREDIT: Adidas

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Slide in the “Beige” colorway. CREDIT: Adidas

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the aforementioned slides will be apart of a larger collection of releases happening in September including the possible restock of the Yeezy Quantum basketball sneaker on Sept. 5 as well as the debut of the Yeezy Boost 380 “Pepper” and the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Asriel” on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, respectively.

