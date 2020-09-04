Adidas Yeezy Slides Cause an Uproar After Waiting Room Glitches

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Slide in the "Soot" colorway.

Kanye West dropped the latest colorways of his signature Adidas Yeezy Slides and they have the Twitter world divided.

The slides originally dropped in December 2019 in a mix of three colorways; today, the brand released three more iterations of the slip-on shoes in neutral tones of “Soot,” “Core” and “Beige.” The adult version of the slides includes a distinctive shark-tooth sole, along with a thick upper band, all constructed with an injected EVA foam.

The pairs released on Adidas.com/Yeezy as well as at select Adidas Yeezy retailers today at 10 a.m. ET today with a price tag of $55. Now, after the drop, the pairs can be found on resale sites like StockX from $210 to $500 and for $209 all the way up to $1,260 at GOAT.com.

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Slide in the “Soot” colorway. CREDIT: Adidas

Watch on FN

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Slide in the “Core” colorway. CREDIT: Adidas

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Slide in the “Beige” colorway. CREDIT: Adidas

As the slides dropped online, the shoes caused an uproar across Twitter for a mix of reasons. A selection of users took to the social media app to share their frustration as they tried getting the pairs online only to be stuck in the Adidas website’s waiting room for up to half an hour before being told that they in fact had already sold out.

Certain accounts even used multiple phones and computers to attempt to get the slides while others compared themselves to clowns and memes for their failed attempts at copping a pair.

I just wanted some yeezy slides pic.twitter.com/VcYGsdwI1d — diana riera (@dianariera8) September 4, 2020

STILL in the mf waiting room for yeezy slides pic.twitter.com/GsTnbjvmQi — greg hampton (@perculean) September 4, 2020

Was in the Waiting Room for the Yeezy slides for 30 minutes only for it to sell out pic.twitter.com/GWw0OVRVjD — E (@FearlessUtd) September 4, 2020

Me thinking I had a chance copping the Yeezy slides pic.twitter.com/gSEwaykuj9 — L (@itooktheL) September 4, 2020

Other users took to Twitter to roast the new slides, sharing their distaste for the silhouette. One user said “real shoe heads know you can get these just by visiting your local county jail” while others compared the shoes to Crocs clogs and Birkenstock sandals and one user called them “grandpa loafers.”

These are the new yeezy slides. But real shoe heads know you can get these just by visiting your local county jail. pic.twitter.com/CPxRfNujU2 — Cowboy Aesop (@Cowboy_Aesop) September 4, 2020

I copped a pair of yeezy slides. pic.twitter.com/p7lBMbdn3z — Jeff Blix (@JeffBlix) September 4, 2020

when i failed to get the yeezy slides but remember i saved $55 pic.twitter.com/DaYBN7FQ2N — tae 🌟💿 (@heyiamtae) September 4, 2020

How y'all look in them yeezy slides… pic.twitter.com/qO6hREn0I7 — Classic Hip Hop Nation (@chiphopnation) September 4, 2020