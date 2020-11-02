Here Are the Adidas Yeezys Reportedly Releasing This Month

A total of four Adidas Yeezy sneakers are reportedly coming your way this month.

The Yeezy Mafia on Instagram shared an image this week of November’s release calendar for Kanye West’s popular sneaker line. First up is the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the “Fade” colorway arriving on Nov. 11. The lifestyle runner boasts various shades of brown on the Primeknit upper and is contrasted by a blue stripe running across the lateral side. Adding to the look is a dark brown midsole encapsulating a full-length Boost cushioning unit and a matching rubber outsole underneath. The shoe will retail for $220.

The Yeezy Mafia also provided the launch details for the Yeezy 700 V3 “Safflower.” According to the account, the sneaker is releasing on Nov. 14 for $200. This iteration wears a bold yellow color on the Primeknit upper and is paired with a lighter shade of yellow throughout. The look continues with a white rubberized cage while an EVA cushioned midsole sits underneath.

The lineup continues with the launch of the Yeezy Boost 380 “Onyx” slated to arrive on Nov. 28 for $230. The style sports a stealthy color scheme with a mixture of brown and black hues covering the breathable Primeknit upper. Capping off the look is a full-length Boost midsole and a gum outsole.

And if one all-black iteration isn’t enough, fans will have an opportunity to buy another one with the restock of the Yeezy 500 “Utility Black” from 2018. The shoe is scheduled to hit shelves on Nov. 30 for $200. At the time of press, Adidas hasn’t confirmed the launch details of the November lineup, but the aforementioned styles are expected to release on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers.