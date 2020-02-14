Adidas Confirms Yeezy Quantum Basketball Sneakers Will Drop During NBA All-Star Weekend

Release info for the long-awaited Adidas Yeezy Quantum basketball sneakers has been discussed on social media throughout the month, and today the brand revealed the location where they can be picked up.

According to Adidas Originals on Twitter, the Yeezy QNTM will be released on Feb. 16 exclusively at select Chicago retailers. Stockists include the Adidas Originals Flagship, Adidas Water Tower Place, Tony’s Sports, Notre, St. Alfred, Leaders 1354, Succezz, Champs, Tops & Bottoms, DTLR, RSVP, SVRN, Foot Locker, City Sports and JD Sports.

Although the date was revealed, the price point and time of release was not.

However, if sneaker leak social media account Yeezy Mafia has the info correct, the Yeezy BSKTBL Quantum and the Yeezy QNTM Quantum should both retail for $250. (the BSKTBL iteration is made for the court and the QNTM version is lifestyle focused.)

YZY QNTM. AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 16 EXCLUSIVELY IN CHICAGO AT SELECT RETAILERS ONLY. pic.twitter.com/nYRLlVM5ve — adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) February 14, 2020

This Yeezy drop isn’t the only coveted sneaker Adidas is releasing for All-Star Weekend. Today, the brand released a Dame 6 shoe, the latest signature style of NBA star Damian Lillard, done in collaboration with rap megastar Pusha T. The sneaker can be purchased via Adidas.com and at select Adidas accounts with a $140 retail price.

Want more?

New Balance and Joe Freshgoods Deliver ‘No Emotions Are Emotions’ Collab During NBA All-Star Weekend

LeBron James Will Wear Gianna Bryant’s Number During the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

This Air Jordan 3 Is Being Released Exclusively in Chicago During NBA All-Star Weekend