New Yeezy Quantum ‘Ophanim’ Is Reportedly on the Way

The rollout for the Adidas Yeezy Quantum continues with a new colorway coming soon.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the “Ophanim” iteration of Kanye West’s popular basketball sneaker will be releasing in September ’20 with adult sizes retailing for $250. A mock-up photo shows a predominately brown Primeknit upper while dark grey and light blue accents are woven into the material while the cage typically seen on the midfoot has been removed for this style. Additional details include a brown suede toe cap, a leather ankle collar and a 3M reflective heel counter, which sits atop a full-length Boost midsole and rubber outsole.

The “Ophanim” colorway is expected to be the third colorway for Yeezy’s basketball sneaker to release following the launch of the “Barium” makeup in June and the initial “Quantum” iteration that dropped in February.

While the Three Stripes has yet to confirm the release details for the Yeezy Quantum “Ophanim,” it will likely be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers.

In related news, the Yeezy insider also revealed that the latest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Israfil” and the Yeezy 700 V3 “Azareth” are slated to launch on Aug. 22 and Aug. 29, respectively. It will retail for $220 and $200.