The Adidas Yeezy Quantum Is Reportedly Being Handed Out in Chicago for Free

The long-awaited Adidas Yeezy Quantum basketball shoe will hit stores Sunday in Chicago during 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, but some people in the city are lacing up pairs today.

Photos and videos are circulating on social media of people in the Windy City receiving pairs of the Adidas Yeezy Quantum from the back of Sherp SUVs that are driving around the city. According to multiple reports, the people who are receiving pairs are getting them for free.

Lmfaooo nah YEEZY wylin with this release. Guess the BASKETBALLS & QUANTUMS are really dropping today. They really just throwing them out the tanks to folks. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7xKg7fCNc6 — Supervillain. (@TheRockwell) February 14, 2020

Chicago news organization WGN Television reported today that the SUVs were first spotted near Wicker Park around 1 p.m. CT. According to WGN, the latest design to hit retail from rapper turned designer Kanye West were distributed in different locations across the city.

Since the WGN report, long-time Adidas executive Jon Wexler and renowned sneaker designer Steven Smith have posted videos of the vehicles moving throughout the city with the Yeezy Quantum sneakers in the back.

If you’re in Chicago and weren’t able to get the sneakers, you still have an opportunity to buy a pair. According to Adidas Originals on Twitter, the Yeezy QNTM will be released on Feb. 16 exclusively at select Chicago retailers. Stockists include the Adidas Originals Flagship, Adidas Water Tower Place, Tony’s Sports, Notre, St. Alfred, Leaders 1354, Succezz, Champs, Tops & Bottoms, DTLR, RSVP, SVRN, Foot Locker, City Sports and JD Sports.

