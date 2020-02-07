Adidas Yeezy’s First Basketball Sneaker Is Set to Drop During NBA All-Star Weekend

Watch out, all other athletic brands: Adidas Yeezy is making a basketball sneaker.

Yeezy Mafia shared the price point and release date of the upcoming basketball and lifestyle versions of the Yeezy Quantum. The sneakers are set to retail for $250 and release during NBA All-Star Weekend, Feb. 14 through Feb. 16.

YZY BSKTBL QUANTUM (BBALL VERSION)

YZY QNTM QUANTUM (LIFESTYLE VERSION)

$250

ALL STAR WEEKEND pic.twitter.com/7SUPbl1y2m — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) February 7, 2020

The silhouette of the high-top sneakers was revealed back in December 2018 by Yeezy Mafia, though the initial drop date was rumored to be in the spring of 2019, as per the tweet. It appeared again in September 2019 when the Yeezy team stopped by Complex Sneakers’ office wearing the unreleased style.

YZY BSKTBL

QUANTUM

SPRING 2019 pic.twitter.com/iCdxc9z8dQ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) December 5, 2018

The new silhouette includes a heightened black collar with suede overlays. The lined exterior bears resemblance to that of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra.” CREDIT: Stadium Goods

The reflective style of the shoe has caused quite a stir already as NBA’s official policy states that “shoes containing flashing lights or similar types of adornments (e,g., metallic or reflective) are not considered appropriate basketball footwear.” This leads fans to speculate that the league may ban Kanye’s newest style.

