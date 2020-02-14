Here’s The Differences Between the 2 Version of the Adidas Yeezy Quantum

Finally, the highly-anticipated Adidas Yeezy Quantum basketball sneaker is reportedly making its retail debut in two different versions — dubbed “BSKTBL” and “QNTM” — to coincide with the weekend’s 2020 NBA All-Star festivities happening in Chicago.

Ahead of the launch, sneaker leak account Yeezy Mafia has broken down the difference between the basketball and lifestyle variations of the shoe. The model itself features a two-tone design on the mid-cut upper, using a semi-transparent plastic cage on the midfoot, a suede toe box and a black heel counter.

What appears to be the biggest distinction between the two versions is that the BSKTBL pair features additional zebra-like detailing on the upper compared to the QNTM lifestyle version. The shoe appears to sit atop white Boost midsole that’s encapsulated by a translucent coating. As the names suggest, the Yeezy Quantum BSKTBL is more geared towards the sport of basketball, while the QNTM is for casual wear.

While the release details for the Adidas Yeezy Quantum in both the lifestyle and basketball versions have yet to be revealed by the brand, Yeezy Mafia suggests that the styles are expected to drop sometime this weekend at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for $250 each.

Want more?

Pusha T and Damian Lillard to Deliver a Mixtape-Themed Adidas Dame 6 Collaboration

Pharrell’s BBC Icecream Gives a Classic Allen Iverson Reebok Sneaker a Bold New Look

Adidas Yeezy’s First Basketball Sneaker Is Set to Drop During NBA All-Star Weekend