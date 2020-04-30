First Look at the ‘Barium’ Yeezy Quantum Basketball Sneakers

The next iteration for Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Quantum basketball sneaker is reportedly hitting stores soon.

According to @yeezyseason2 on Instagram, the latest Yeezy Quantum “Barium” is scheduled to release in June for $250. The style features brown panels on the lateral and medial side including a wave-like design throughout. Adding to the look is a black suede toe box and a molded heel counter. It’s standout feature are the reflective details on the sides and on the heel, as well as a plush Boost-cushioned midsole.

The Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Barium” is currently has a reportedly tentative June release date, however that information has not been confirmed by the Three Stripes. Reports also state it will likely be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers.

The Yeezy Quantum basketball sneakers, which West teased on social media since 2018, made their retail debut in February for the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The performance and lifestyle versions of the shoe were created and the lifestyle variation was reportedly handed out for free. It is currently reselling on StockX for around $710.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, four different Yeezy styles are reportedly releasing throughout May including the “Flax” and “Zyon” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 on May 9 and May 30, respectively; the Yeezy 500 High “Tyrian” on May 16; and the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN in “Black” on May 23. Each pair will retail for $220.