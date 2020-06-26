Where to Get the Sold-Out Adidas Yeezy Quantum ‘Barium’

The latest Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Barium” released online yesterday and it didn’t take long before sizes began selling out. However, fans who missed out during the retail launch can still buy a pair of the basketball-inspired sneaker on the resale market.

Pairs are currently on the “stock market of things” StockX with the lowest ask at $345 for a men’s size 5. Most sizes are selling for around $419 while the highest bid sitting at $479.

The same style is also selling on GOAT with a men’s size 5.5 selling for $310 — but it’s worth noting that it will not include the original box. Aside from the size 19 selling for $2,000, the majority of sizes are selling for around $400.

New York City-based consignment store Stadium Goods is also offering a full-size run with a majority of sizes selling for $485, while bigger sizes including 11.5 and higher selling for more than $500.

The “Barium” Yeezy Quantum released yesterday on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers in full-family sizing and it retailed for $250, $180 and $160, respectively. This was only the second iteration of the Kanye West-designed basketball sneaker to release and it features a dark brown wave-like panel on the upper and is combined with black soft suede toe box and collar. The shoe’s standout element is the 3M reflective molded heel counter, while a full-length Boost midsole and a rubber outsole sit underneath.

The medial side of the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Barium.” CREDIT: Adidas

A front view of the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Barium.” CREDIT: Adidas

A top view of the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Barium.” CREDIT: Adidas

In related Kanye West news, the rapper-turned-designer announced a new apparel partnership with Gap that’s expected to debut in 2021.