The Next Yeezy Basketball Sneaker Is Reportedly Releasing Soon

The next colorway of the popular Adidas Yeezy Quantum basketball sneaker is reportedly releasing next month.

According to the sneaker leak account @yeezyseason2 on Instagram, the Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Barium” is slated to drop on June 25. The shoe will feature a blend of dark brown translucent panels on the lateral and medial sides contrasted by a black toe cap and molded heel counter. The stealthy hue continues onto the breathable neoprene tongue. It also features reflective silver 3M accents on the heel, full-length Boost cushioned midsoles and a rubber outsole for grip.

The silhouette made its retail debut in February during NBA All-Star Weekend taking place in Kanye West’s hometown of Chicago. Both the performance and lifestyle versions were made with the lifestyle variation reportedly being handed out for free. The sneakers are currently reselling on StockX for an average price of $710.

Although Adidas has yet to confirm the release for the upcoming Yeezy Quantum “Barium” basketball sneaker, it’s expected to release on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers for $250.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Black” is releasing in full-family sizing Saturday via the Adidas app, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers for $220 in adult sizing, $160 for kids and $140 for infants. And the new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon” is also reportedly releasing on June 13 for $220.