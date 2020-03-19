Is This the Next Adidas Yeezy Basketball Quantum Release?

A new iteration of the Kanye West-designed Adidas Yeezy basketball sneaker appears to be dropping soon after a first look at the shoe surfaced on social media today.

Instagram account @yeezyseason2 provided a first look at the “Barium” Yeezy Boost Quantum, which is reportedly expected to be the next colorway to be released. A release date and retail pricing, however, has not been revealed.

News of this latest colorway was initially unveiled by social media sneaker leak account @py_rates, which suggested the colorway will drop toward the end of the year. The shoe will come in a stealthy black color scheme that features a wavelike design on the sides and uses Adidas’ signature Boost cushioning in the midsole for comfort.

The silhouette made its retail debut in February in celebration of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend that took place in Chicago, which is also West’s hometown. Pairs were given out to fans for free via the back of Sherp SUVs that were driving around the city. The model is currently reselling for around $700 on StockX.

In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Adidas announced that it will be temporarily closing all of its storefronts across Europe, the U.S. and Canada; this will last until March 29. The closures will also affect Reebok locations. Retail employees will continue to receive payment for all hours they were scheduled to work during the shutdown. Adidas’ digital operations will remain active, which includes Adidas.com and the Adidas app.

A majority of the Adidas and Reebok stores located in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, Russia and emerging markets will remain open.

Want more?

How to Get the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Cinder’ Being Released This Weekend

A New Colorway of the Yeezy Boost 380 Has Emerged

Updated: Adidas and Reebok Close Stores in US, Europe & Canada in Coronavirus Response