All-Black Adidas Yeezy Basketball Sneaker May Be Released Later This Year

While fans currently await the debut of Kanye West’s highly anticipated Adidas Yeezy Quantum Basketball sneakers, it appears that a new all-black colorway may be joining the lineup.
Thanks to py_rates on Instagram, fans can expect the stealthy “Barium” makeup to arrive sometime later this year. According to the leaks, the performance hoops model includes a black mid-cut upper featuring a wavelike design extending from the toe up to the midfoot, paired with reflective elements inside the mesh panels and heel counter.
View this post on Instagram
*LEAK ALERT*: The @adidasoriginals Yeezy Quantum 'Barium' will be dropping in the 2nd half of 2020 Are these a must cop for you? Or do you prefer the OG version that is scheduled to drop this Spring? Let us know in the comments below. Please Note: Pic above is just a mock up. #NoMoreSecrets 🏴
The leaker account suggests that the forthcoming Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Barium” will arrive during the second leg of 2020 at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for $250, but that information has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.
In related news, it has been confirmed that a new Adidas Yeezy style, the “Yeshaya” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, will be released Jan. 25 on Adidas.com and it will sell for $220.
