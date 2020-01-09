All-Black Adidas Yeezy Basketball Sneaker May Be Released Later This Year

While fans currently await the debut of Kanye West’s highly anticipated Adidas Yeezy Quantum Basketball sneakers, it appears that a new all-black colorway may be joining the lineup.

Thanks to py_rates on Instagram, fans can expect the stealthy “Barium” makeup to arrive sometime later this year. According to the leaks, the performance hoops model includes a black mid-cut upper featuring a wavelike design extending from the toe up to the midfoot, paired with reflective elements inside the mesh panels and heel counter.

The leaker account suggests that the forthcoming Adidas Yeezy Quantum “Barium” will arrive during the second leg of 2020 at select Adidas Yeezy stockists for $250, but that information has not yet been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

In related news, it has been confirmed that a new Adidas Yeezy style, the “Yeshaya” Yeezy Boost 350 V2, will be released Jan. 25 on Adidas.com and it will sell for $220.

Want more?

Is Kylie Jenner’s Deal With Adidas Over?

All-Black Yeezy 700 V3 ‘Alvah’ Reportedly Releasing Next Month

Ring in Chinese New Year With These 11 Stylish Adidas Sneakers