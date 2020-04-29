Here Are the Adidas Yeezys Reportedly Releasing in May

More Adidas Yeezy releases are reportedly coming your way next month.

According to sneaker leak account Yeezy Mafia on Instagram, fans will see a mix of new colorways launching along with sold-out styles that will be making a comeback in May.

The drops start with the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Flax,” which features a vibrant yellow Primeknit upper with a matching Boost midsole. It was available exclusively at select retailers in the Asia Pacific as well as in Africa in February and is reportedly restocking May 9 at select retailers in the Asia Pacific for $220.

Next up is the new Yeezy 500 High “Tyrian” that features brown suede, black leather and blue neoprene details on the upper, along with a new toggle lacing system. It is reportedly scheduled to release on May 16 for $220.

Another popular style that’s making a comeback is the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN in “Black” on May 23 after receiving a limited launch in February. The shoe makes use of a black nylon-like upper with bold 700 branding printed on the sides, which sits atop a plush Boost midsole. This pair will reportedly be available in full-family sizing with the adult version retailing for $220.

The month concludes with the newest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon,” which is dressed in a bevy of brown hues on the Primeknit upper that’s paired with a translucent Boost midsole. This pair is expected to launch globally on May 30 for a retail price of $220.

Adidas has not yet confirmed that the aforementioned Yeezy styles are releasing in May but reports state that it will be available on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers during the respective dates.