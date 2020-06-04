Re-route my subscription: Click here

Five Pairs of Adidas Yeezys Are Releasing This Month

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Kanye West
Adidas Yeezy Boost 750
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350
View Gallery 46 Images

If the rumors are true, five different Adidas Yeezy styles will be releasing this month.

According to sneaker leak account @yeezymafia, sneaker fans can expect a mixture of new iterations along with a classic colorway set to return in June.

The list starts with the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon” launch arriving on June 13. It features a predominately light brown Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a black stripe on the lateral side with a matching full-length Boost midsole for comfort. It will retail for $220.

Two reflective and non-reflective versions of the Yeezy Boost 380 “Blue Oat” are expected to release this month with both pairs will donning a breathable Primeknit upper in brown including a patch of blue accents on the midfoot but the reflective variation incorporates 3M detailing throughout the material. The non-reflective pair will hit shelves on June 20 while the reflective will releasing at an undisclosed date. Each pair will come with a $230 price tag.

The anticipated Yeezy Quantum “Barium” is set to debut on June 25. The photo shows a slate mesh upper contrasted by a molded heel counter in black, which sits atop a Boost-cushioned midsole. Expect the shoe to retail for $250.

The month of releases wraps up with the return of the fan-favorite Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” on June 27 for $220 but is rumored to be launching exclusively at select retailers in the Asia Pacific region.

The aforementioned Adidas Yeezy styles are expected to release on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers on its respective dates.

In related Adidas news, the Three Stripes is dropping new sneakers in celebration of 2020’s Pride Month.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad