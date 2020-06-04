Five Pairs of Adidas Yeezys Are Releasing This Month

If the rumors are true, five different Adidas Yeezy styles will be releasing this month.

According to sneaker leak account @yeezymafia, sneaker fans can expect a mixture of new iterations along with a classic colorway set to return in June.

The list starts with the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon” launch arriving on June 13. It features a predominately light brown Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by a black stripe on the lateral side with a matching full-length Boost midsole for comfort. It will retail for $220.

Two reflective and non-reflective versions of the Yeezy Boost 380 “Blue Oat” are expected to release this month with both pairs will donning a breathable Primeknit upper in brown including a patch of blue accents on the midfoot but the reflective variation incorporates 3M detailing throughout the material. The non-reflective pair will hit shelves on June 20 while the reflective will releasing at an undisclosed date. Each pair will come with a $230 price tag.

The anticipated Yeezy Quantum “Barium” is set to debut on June 25. The photo shows a slate mesh upper contrasted by a molded heel counter in black, which sits atop a Boost-cushioned midsole. Expect the shoe to retail for $250.

The month of releases wraps up with the return of the fan-favorite Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra” on June 27 for $220 but is rumored to be launching exclusively at select retailers in the Asia Pacific region.

The aforementioned Adidas Yeezy styles are expected to release on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers on its respective dates.

