A$AP Ferg Debuts a New Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Colorway

A$AP Ferg at the "Always Strive And Prosper" gallery at Art Basel in Miami.

As the speculation surrounding the Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner‘s release continues, a new colorway of the anticipated Yeezy style surfaces thanks to rap star A$AP Ferg.

The latest iteration was previewed by the rapper on Instagram yesterday, which features a tonal red color scheme. The shoe is rumored to be created from an algae material and is expected to be the first among many sustainability initiatives from the line to come.

Although a release date has yet to be confirmed by the Three Stripes, sneaker leak account the Yeezy Mafia has revealed that the new Yeezy Foam Runner is reportedly making its debut sometime this year with a retail price of $75.

Ferg has been a long-time partner of Adidas, a relationship that produced his own Traplord x Adi-Ease skateboarding collaboration in 2015 as well as being front-and-center of the brand’s campaign for the PureBoost Go in 2018.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, a handful of new silhouettes made their debut on the runway during the Yeezy Season 8 collection for Paris Fashion Week.

Want more?

Reebok Honors Allen Iverson’s Schools by Paying College Application Fees and Releasing New Sneakers

Yeezy Season 8: Models Walk In Oversized Slides + Puffer Boots, North West Raps & the PFW Crowd Shivers North West Steals the Show Rapping and Singing at Yeezy’s Paris Fashion Week Runway Show