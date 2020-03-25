New Iterations of the Yeezy Foam Runner Have Leaked on Social Media

While Adidas Yeezy fans patiently await the debut of the latest Yeezy Foam Runner sneaker, new colorways continue to surface.

To latest leaks comes courtesy of @ryivibes on Instagram, which show that at least four different iterations of the Yeezy Foam Runner. The Instagram post shows that the clogs will be offered in tonal white, black, beige and red makeups.

The clog-like silhouette shoe features a slip-on design, and last year, Kanye West revealed at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival that the foam material is created from harvested algae and blended with an EVA material.

Exactly when the upcoming Yeezy Clog Runner will release still remains unannounced by the Three Stripes, but Yeezy Mafia reports that the style is scheduled to debut some time this year for a retail price of $75.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Adidas and Reebok have temporarily closed all retail locations across the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Their digital operations, however, will remain active including Adidas.com and the Adidas app. The closures will last until at least March 29. Retail employees will continue to receive pay for the hours they were scheduled to work during the shutdown.

