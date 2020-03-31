More Adidas Yeezys Are Reportedly Releasing This Year

Fans of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line may have plenty of new sneaker releases to look forward to toward the end of 2020.

Sneaker leak account @py_rates revealed today that new colorways of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 model are dropping as early as June, including the “Israfi” color scheme. According to the Yeezy Mafia, it will feature a gray Primeknit upper with a gold stripe on the lateral side, which sits atop a full-length Boost midsole and a beige outsole.

The releases of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will continue in September through December with “Asriel,” “Abez,” and “Eliada.”

Also included in the leaked info are new makeups of the Yeezy Boost 380, starting with the “Pepper” colorway arriving in August. Other release include the “Onyx” style in November and three more iterations in December: “Lmnte,” “Azure,” and “Hylte.”

In related Adidas news, the company’s retail locations in the U.S., Canada and Europe will remain closed until further notice but its digital operations — including Adidas.com and the Adidas app — remain operational.

Want more?

Adidas Accused of ‘Exploiting’ German Rent Deferral Law as Coronavirus Bruises Business