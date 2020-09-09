Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 Is Reportedly Getting a ‘Cream’ Colorway

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 appears to be getting a new colorway next year.

According to the sneaker leaker account py_rates, the Kanye West-designed shoe will be releasing in a “Cream” colorway in March 2021. Given its distant launch date, an early look at the shoe has yet to surface but the leaker account shared a mock-up depiction suggesting that the mesh-based upper will don a tonal cream color palette with contrasting pink suede overlays throughout. Capping off the look is a matching shell on the midsole that encapsulates the full-length Boost tech providing all-day comfort and a rubber outsole for durability.

At the time of publication, the brand has not yet confirmed the release of the Yeezy Boost 700 V2 “Cream” but the style is slated to launch on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas retailers in March ’21. The shoe will come with a $300 price tag.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, two versions of the Yeezy Boost 380 “Pepper” are releasing next week. The reflective version will drop on Sept. 18 while the non-reflective will launch on Sept. 19 on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy stockists. The latest styles will retail for $250 and $230, respectively.