The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Sun’ May Release in Early 2021

The first version of the fan-favorite Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 silhouette appears to be returning in 2021.

Yeezy insider account Yeezy Mafia stated the popular Kanye West-designed shoe will hit stores in a new “Sun” colorway early next year. Given its distant launch date, images of the style have yet to surface, however the account shared a mock-up depiction of the latest iteration.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Sun” will feature a predominately yellow mesh and suede upper that’s paired with blue and green accents at the toe box, which resembles the model’s original “Wave Runner” style. The look continues with a tangerine-colored foam midsole that encapsulates a full-length Boost cushioning unit along with a black rubber outsole.

At the time of publication, West and the Three Stripes have yet to confirm the release date, but reports suggest the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Sun” is likely to be available in early 2021 on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers with a $300 price tag.

Watch on FN

Yeezy Mafia also gave fans an insight last week of what Adidas Yeezy styles are dropping this month, which includes the Yeezy Qntm “Teal Blue” launching on Oct. 10, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Natural” arriving on Oct. 24 and the Yeezy Boost 380 “Calcite Glow” releasing on Oct. 31.