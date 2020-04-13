A Sample Version Of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Surfaces on Social Media

A new iteration of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN has leaked on social media.

Images were shared by @yzyspyleaks on Instagram of the Kanye West-designed model in an unreleased purple-based colorway. The model features breathable nylon upper with black overlays on the toe and heel, while the reflective “700” branding is seen on the lateral side. Capping off the look is a black Boost-cushioned midsole and a rubber outsole.

According to the Instagram account, this iteration is a sample and is not expected to be released to the public.

The MNVN variation of the popular Yeezy Boost 700 made its retail debut in February in an “Orange” colorway, while two new “Phosphor” and “Bone” makeups are rumored to release on April 25. Both styles are expected to retail for $220.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Three Stripes has confirmed that the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Linen” is releasing on April 18 via the Adidas app and on Yeezy Supply for $220.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the world, the brand’s retail stores across the U.S., Canada and Europe will remain closed until further notice. The sportswear giant has announced that it has teamed up with Carbon to produce personal protective equipment, including face shields to aid healthcare professionals.

