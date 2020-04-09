New Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Colorways Are Reportedly Being Released This Month

If leaks on social media are true, Kanye West and Adidas have two new Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN styles launching this month.

According to the Instagram account @yeezyseason2, the “Phosphor” and “Bone” colorways of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will arrive on April 25.

The “Phosphor” makeup features a neon green neoprene upper with black overlays on the toe and heel counter and reflective “700” branding on the lateral side. The “Bone” iteration makes use of a white hue on the neoprene material with black accents on the front and the heel and “700” branding on the side.

The standout detail of each shoe is its black Boost-cushioned midsoles.

Adidas has yet to confirm the release information for the upcoming “Phosphor” and “Bone” Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN releases, but they’re reportedly expected to launch on Adidas.com/Yeezy for a retail price of $220 each.

In related Adidas news, the brand announced yesterday that it is teaming up with Carbon to produce 3D-printed face shields to aid health-care professionals in response to the current coronavirus pandemic. It’s retail stores across the U.S., Canada and Europe will remain closed until further notice.

