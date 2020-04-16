Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN ‘Phosphor’ and ‘Bone’ Are Releasing in Select Cities This Month

Two new colorways of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN are releasing this month but you can only purchase it at select cities around the globe.

According to Yeezy Mafia, the “Phosphor” and “Bone” colorways of the Kanye West-designed sneaker will be releasing on April 24 and April 25, respectively. The first of the two that’s launching will be styled in a brightly-colored neon green upper that’s accented by a reflective “700” branding printed on the lateral side and black overlays at the forefoot and heel counter. The aforementioned “700” branding and the black overlays are also used on the “Bone” colorway’s light brown upper. Both iterations will opt for a full-length Boost cushioning in the black midsole and a rubber outsole.

According to the leaker account, the “Phosphor” colorway is releasing at select Adidas Yeezy retailers located in New York, London and Tokyo while the “Bone” makeup will be available exclusively in Los Angeles, Paris and Shanghai. The styles will retail for $220 each.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the latest Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Linen” is releasing on April 18 via the Adidas app and on Yeezy Supply for $220.

The brand has also announced that its retail stores across the U.S., Canada and Europe will remain closed until further notice in response to the coronavirus outbreak but has teamed up with Carbon to produce personal protective equipment, including face shields to aid health-care professionals.

