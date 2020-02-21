The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN in Orange Is Potentially Releasing Next Week

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN has surfaced in a vibrant new colorway that’s reportedly releasing soon.

According to leaker account @py_rates_ on Instagram, the “Orange” colorway of the popular chunky shoe is rumored to hit stores on Feb. 28. It also stated the sneaker is only expected to release at select regional locations including in Shanghai, Paris and Los Angeles arriving as an in-store only launch. The shoe is expected to retail for $220.

This latest iteration will feature an eye-catching orange nylon upper displaying a bold silver “700” branding on the sides and reflective detailing throughout. Similar to its predecessors, this model is equipped with a black full-length Boost midsole and a rubber outsole.

The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN was revealed in 2018 by rapper turned designer Kanye West on Twitter, which ended up being gifted to rapper 6ix9ine. This month, fans were finally able to purchase this style when it released for the first time in a stealthy black colorway.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the Three Stripes has confirmed this week that the “Tail Light,” “Flax” and “Earth” colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 will release tomorrow exclusively at select regions across the globe. The “Tail Light” makeup will launch in Europe, Russia and Ukraine, while the “Flax” pair will be available in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East and India. Lastly, “Earth” will hit stores in North America and Latin America. Each pair will retail for $220.

