Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN ‘Black’ Is Restocking This Week

By Victor Deng
Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN 'Black' Lateral
The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN "Black."
CREDIT: Adidas

One of the more coveted Adidas Yeezy sneakers is set to restock this weekend.

The sportswear giant confirmed today that the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN in the stealthy “Black” colorway is returning to retailers for the entire family on May 23. This style initially released in February and was only available at select retailers in New York, London and Tokyo. Now, it looks like the latest drop will be more widely available this time around.

The silhouette features an upper constructed with a lightweight polyester and is fused with no-sew overlays and the reflective “700” branding on the lateral side. It also includes bungee laces allowing for easy on and off, while a full-length Boost-cushioned midsole for all-day comfort.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Black” is releasing Saturday on the Adidas app, Yeezy Supply and select Adidas Yeezy retailers for $220 in adult sizing, $160 for kids and $140 for infants.

In related Adidas Yeezy news, the upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zyon” is reportedly dropping on June 13 on Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Yeezy retailers, however the release information has not been confirmed by the Three Stripes.

YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 ZYON MOVED TO JUNE 13

