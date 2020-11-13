The Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 ‘Yecoraite’ Is Reportedly Releasing in 2021

Fans of Yeezys may have a new Boost 380 makeup to look forward to in early 2021.

According to the Yeezy Mafia, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Yecoraite” will arrive at retailers in January 2021. The Yeezy insider revealed that this iteration of the Kanye West-designed lifestyle runner is inspired by a mineral of a similar name.

Although early images of the shoe have not yet surfaced, the account has shared a mock-up photo to give fans an idea of what to expect. The look is executed with a predominantly gray upper constructed of Adidas’ signature Primeknit material along with the contrasting cream accents. Adding to the look is a brown perforated patch appearing on the midfoot on the lateral side. The shoe also features full-length Boost cushioning that’s encapsulated within the cream midsole, and completed with a rubber gum outsole.

Although the Yeezy Mafia shared the early info on social media, the release has yet to be confirmed by Adidas. However, releases similar to the Yeezy Boost 380 “Yecoraite” have released on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers. The shoe will reportedly come with a $230 price tag.

In related Yeezy news, there are plenty of new styles slated to release throughout the remainder of November, including the Yeezy 700 V3 “Safflower” dropping tomorrow. Also scheduled to arrive this month is the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Onyx” and the Yeezy 500 “Utility Black,” dropping on Nov. 28 and Nov. 30, respectively.