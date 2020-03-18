A New Colorway of the Yeezy Boost 380 Has Emerged

The talk on social media today is that a new colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 is on the way.

Images leaked by Instagram user @yeezyseason2 shows a fresh Adidas Yeezy Boost 380, and according to the post, the new colorway of the Kanye West design is due out in the summer season. The mock-up imagery shows that the latest style will feature a predominately light brown Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by light blue accents and a translucent panel on the sides. Although the new makeup has been leaked, its release date and retail pricing remain unknown.

This silhouette was previously known as the Yeezy Boost 350 V3 before it was reportedly renamed the Yeezy Boost 380. It made its retail debut in the “Alien” colorway on Dec. 12, 2019, for $230 and is currently reselling for around $450 on StockX.

This leak comes after Adidas announced yesterday that it is temporarily closing all of its directly-owned Reebok and Adidas stores across Europe, the U.S. and Canada. The closings went into effect yesterday in the U.S. and Canada and will take place in Europe today, with the closures scheduled to last through March 29.

The retail employees, according to the company, will continue to receive payment for all hours they’ve been scheduled to work during the closures. A majority of the Adidas and Reebok stores in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Russia, and emerging markets will remain open at this time while the company’s digital operations including Adidas.com and the Adidas app will remain fully operational.

