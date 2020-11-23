A Pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 ‘Onyx’ Styles Are Releasing This Week

The lateral side of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 in the "Onyx" colorway.

A pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 colorways are hitting stores this week.

The sportswear giant confirmed that the Kanye West-designed shoe is releasing in the stealthy “Onyx Reflective” and “Onyx” iterations this Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The first Yeezy Boost 380 style from the set features reflective accents woven within the black Primeknit upper, while a perforated patch on the lateral side adds breathability. Complementing the subtle color scheme are black shoelaces and the black shell that houses the Boost cushioning within the midsole. Capping off the look is a gum outsole. This pair will only be available in adult sizing.

The standard “Onyx” colorway of the Yeezy Boost 380 will be available in a wide range of sizes including adult, kids and infants. Similar to the aforementioned pair, the look is executed in a predominantly black color scheme but without the reflective detailing. This pair also comes with a full-length Boost midsole and a gum outsole.

Fans can sign up for a chance to buy the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Onyx Reflective” now before it releases exclusively on the Adidas Confirmed app this Friday for $250. The Yeezy Boost 380 “Onyx” is releasing on the Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply and at select Adidas Yeezy stockists on Saturday. The adults sizing retails for $23, while the kids’ and infants’ versions will come with respective $170 and $150 price tags.

