First Look at the ‘Onyx’ Yeezy Boost 380 Leaked on Social Media

If what just hit social media is a preview of what’s to come, sneaker fans may have a new Yeezy Boost 380 colorway to look forward to.

Instagram sneaker leak account @yeezyseason2 dropped new images of the upcoming “Onyx” colorway of the Yeezy Boost 380, which is reportedly launching some time in November. The leaked photos show a predominately purple Primeknit upper that’s contrasted by dark blue accents surrounding the perforations on the sides. While the completed look has yet to leak, a mockup depiction suggests it will feature a black shell that encases the Boost-cushioned midsole and black outsole.

There were also reports this week that additional iterations of the Yeezy Boost 380 are being released this year. Of those, the “Pepper” colorway drops in August and three new makeups — “Lmnte,” “Azure” and “Hylte” — arrive in December.

While the world is still being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, Adidas has announced that its retail locations in the U.S., Canada and Europe will continue to be closed until further notice. However, its digital operations, including Adidas.com and the Adidas app, remain operational.

